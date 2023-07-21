The Kansas City Chiefs will have tough roster decisions to make during the 2023 NFL training camp. While it might be debatable which specific decision will be the toughest, there are several factors that could come into play. For example, the Chiefs may need to consider which players are performing well in training camp and preseason games, as well as which players are most valuable to the Chiefs in terms of their position and skill set. Additionally, the Chiefs may need to consider factors such as injuries, salary cap constraints, and overall team strategy when making roster decisions.

The Chiefs are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, and with training camp just around the corner, the team is faced with some tough roster decisions. One of the most difficult decisions they will have to make is whether or not to cut running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Edwards-Helaire was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has shown flashes of brilliance during his time with the Chiefs. Last season, however, he played just 10 games. He tallied just 302 rushing yards on 71 carries. Take note that injuries and inconsistency have plagued his career so far, and the team must decide if he is worth keeping on the roster.

A Tough Decision

Recall that Edwards-Helaire's rookie season was promising. He rushed for 803 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. However, he struggled with injuries in 2021, playing in just 10 games and rushing for only 517 yards. Remember that Edwards-Helaire is also competing against rising star Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon this offseason. More on that later.

CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE HAVE A DEBUT 😱 Over 100 yards rushing in his first NFL game and now a TD (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/F7R11R3WIm — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 11, 2020

All these make Edwards-Helaire a possible casualty as the Chiefs enter training camp. Of course, cutting or trading him would not be an easy decision for the Chiefs. Again, he has shown flashes of brilliance during his time with the team. He also helped them win the Super Bowl last season. However, the NFL is a business, and the team must do what is best for the organization. If the Chiefs believe that Edwards-Helaire is not the answer at running back, then they must make the tough decision to cut him.

Why Cut Him

Clyde Edwards-Helaire may be cut from the Kansas City Chiefs roster due to injuries, inconsistent performance, and the presence of other running back options such as Pacheco and McKinnon. The Chiefs also declined Edwards-Helaire's fifth-year option, which means he will become a free agent after the 2023 season.

Maybe the biggest factor, however, would be Edwards-Helaire's injuries. These have been a significant factor in his potential departure from the Chiefs. He missed several games in each of his three seasons with the team, including a high-ankle sprain that ended his 2022 season. Inconsistent performance has also been an issue, with Edwards-Helaire setting career lows in rushing attempts, rushing yards, and receptions in 2022. The Chiefs have other options at running back, and they must decide if Edwards-Helaire is worth keeping on the roster.

RB Situation

The Kansas City Chiefs have a couple of options to replace Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the starting running back for the 2023 NFL season. Jerick McKinnon, who was signed in the offseason after a solid year with the San Francisco 49ers, has shown the ability to be a reliable option in the passing game. He should be a good fit in the Chiefs' offense.

Isiah Pacheco, who emerged as the Chiefs' starter in 2022 after Edwards-Helaire's injury, led the team in rushing yards and became the go-to back down the stretch. He was a revelation last year. People didn't expect much from him as he was picked in the 2022 seventh round. However, Pacheco was the Chiefs' best RB last season. He put up 960 total yards with 5 touchdowns. More importantly, he also played in every game for the Chiefs. McKinnon, meanwhile, leans on his experience as his competitive edge over Edwards-Helaire. He also has a cheaper contract.

Ultimately, the decision of who will replace Edwards-Helaire as the starting running back will come down to what is best for the team. The Chiefs have evaluated their options and will likely make a decision based on each player's performance during training camp.

Looking Ahead

The Kansas City Chiefs have a tough decision to make at the running back position. GM Brett Veach must decide whether or not to cut Clyde Edwards-Helaire. While Edwards-Helaire has shown flashes of brilliance during his time with the team, injuries and inconsistency have plagued his career so far. The Chiefs also have other more compelling options at running back, including Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. As such, the team must decide if Edwards-Helaire is worth keeping on the roster. Ultimately, the decision will come down to what is best for the organization, and the Chiefs must be willing to make the tough call if necessary.