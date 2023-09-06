Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is continuing his holdout from the team with their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions approaching on Thursday, and he spoke about his current situation and why he chose to hold out instead of perform a hold-in.

“I could've done a hold-in but that would've been a distraction,” Chris Jones said, via Aaron Ladd of KSHB41.

Jones went on to speak about all of the opinions that have come out during his holdout.

“Opinions are like buttholes. Everyone's got one and they all stink,” Jones said, via Ladd. “You can't make everyone happy. I'm just asking for a raise.”

It is clear that Jones does not care what the outside voices are saying, and he believes he is doing what is best for himself. However, for Chiefs fans, he did give a bit of good news as far as when he will be able to return if a contract does get finished.

“If a deal gets done, I can be out there tomorrow,” Jones said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

The Chiefs could look a little bit different when they take the field against the Lions tomorrow night. Although Jones says he could be out there if a deal gets done, it seems unlikely at this point that a deal will get done.

Star tight end Travis Kelce is also dealing with an injury. If Travis Kelce misses the game, the Chiefs will likely be without two of their star players who helped them win the Super Bowl last year.