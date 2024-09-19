The NFL released a stat correction from the Week 2 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. Chiefs linebacker Chris Jones recorded two QB hits last week, with one of them being initially recorded as a “half-sack,” but the correction has unfortunately taken that away from Jones in the box score. Instead, teammate George Karlaftis was awarded a “full sack” for bringing down Bengals QB Joe Burrow during the contest.

Jones, who appeared to contribute on the big defensive play with Karlaftis, responded to the report by Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

“This is some bs,” Jones commented on Pelissero's post.

At first glance, it was difficult to tell if Jones was seriously angry. But 15 minutes later, according to the timestamp on the post, Jones had apparently calmed himself down in reaction to the news. Karlaftis made it up to him, agreeing to treat his distraught teammate to dinner.

“lol george agreed to treat me to dinner,” Jones said in his post. “im good now.”

Jones has been stellar in the two opening games of the regular season. The Pro Bowl linebacker is coming off back-to-back campaigns with 10 or more sacks, so it's likely that he can afford to donate one to his fellow defensive star. And hey, a free dinner is always a fair consolation.

That said, it's early, but Jones has a lot of work to do if he wants to reach his double-digit mark. He's currently stuck on 1.5 sacks thus far in 2024. Karlaftis' extra effort against Burrow and the Bengals in Week 2 accounted for his first sack of the new year, which places him and Jones atop the Chiefs' defense.

Chris Jones and George Karlaftis have the Chiefs sitting as a top NFL defense

While Jones and Karlaftis can continue their newfound competition for sacks, the Chiefs have gotten the job done defensively. They allowed 20-plus points in each of their two wins, but they are also making the big plays when it matters. Safety Chamarri Conner recorded a 38-yard fumble return touchdown to bring the Chiefs within a point in the fourth quarter in Week 2 and eventually helped them walk out with the win as time expired. Thanks to a Harrison Butker 51-yard kick.

The Chiefs battle the Atlanta Falcons on the road in Week 3, as they hope to keep their undefeated season going despite the injury bug hitting their roster.