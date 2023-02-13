Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles. Following the Chiefs‘ big win, Jones took some time to address Kansas City fans and thank them for their support.

The Chiefs came away with a 38-35 victory. It was Kansas City’s second Super Bowl title in the past four years. With the Chiefs’ having so much recent success, Jones made it clear how much he enjoys playing for Kansas City.

Jones and the Chiefs found themselves trailing 24-14 at halftime. However, Kansas City scored on every drive of the second half. The Chiefs’ defense did their job, limiting the Eagles to 11 second half points. In the end, a last-second field goal from Harrison Butker sealed the victory for Kansas City.

While Chris Jones recorded just three tackles during the Super Bowl, he has been a true difference maker for the Chiefs all season. He started all 17 regular season games on the way to his fourth-straight Pro Bowl appearance and first All-Pro nomination.

Jones racked up 44 tackles – 17 for loss – 29 quarterback hits and 15.5 sacks. He was tied for the fourth-most sacks in the NFL.

Playing with the Chiefs since 2016, Jones now has two Super Bowl rings to his name. The team has proven how much they value him, signing the defensive tackle to a four-year, $80 million extension back in 2020.

Jones seems pretty happy to have signed on the dotted line. He loves playing for Kansas City and loves that his Chiefs are once again Super Bowl champions.