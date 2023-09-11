Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has agreed to a one-year deal to end his holdout with the team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After holding out of training camp and the preseason, Chris Jones has been rewarded for his play over the last couple of seasons.

It is not a surprise to see Jones and the Chiefs reach some type of solution. The interior defensive line market has boomed this offseason. Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans, Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants and Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets are all elite defensive linemen who got big extensions this offseason. Jones is arguably the best of the bunch, and he saw the money that was being given out this summer. It made sense for Jones to hold out for some type of raise.

Now, the Chiefs get their premiere pass rusher back. The pass-rushing production that Jones brings from the defensive tackle position is unique. He tied a career high with 15.5 sacks in 2022. Even outside of the sack numbers, Jones impacts the game with his pass rush a ton and has been at the center of the Chiefs' success on defense over the years.

After a disappointing opening loss to the Detroit Lions at home, the Chiefs have their star defensive tackle back. Now, it will just be about getting Travis Kelce healthy after he missed the Lions game with a knee injury.

As the Chiefs expect to get both Jones and hopefully Kelce back this week, the team will try to rebound from starting the season 0-1 for the first time since before Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback.