There is an alternate timeline in a world not too different than our own, where the New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football is the biggest draw of the weekend. Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes. The 3-0 Chiefs vs. the 3-0 Jets. That was the vision the league had when scheduling this Week 4 matchup. Unfortunately, a Rodgers injury robbed us of that matchup.

But fortunately for the NFL, in this timeline, it's incredibly possible this will still be the biggest draw of the weekend. Will Taylor Swift show up in New York to watch Travis Kelce play football again? This is the new question that will grip the nation as the sports media world ramps up to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. All other questions about this matchup have lost their shine a bit.

Why is that the dominant question of this matchup? Well, on Kansas City's side, their season opened with a dud against the Detroit Lions. They've been getting up to speed ever since. But in New York, it's been much worse. The Jets sqeaked out a Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills, despite Aaron Rodgers' 2023 Jets season ending before it ever really began. Since then, Zach Wilson has been in charge. The team has dropped two straight and is clearly more than a little fractured internally. Will the Jets implode on national TV? Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to be the most fun off-field distractions of all time? Here's everything you need to know on how to watch the Chiefs vs. Jets this Sunday night.

How to watch Jets vs. Chiefs Sunday Night Football

NBC is your home for Sunday Night Football. NBC on cable, broadcast, or online via your cable provider will continue to host one of the NFL's premier broadcasts. If you do not have access to cable or a TV, you can also watch via a fuboTV subscription.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1 | 8:20 p.m. EDT

Location: MetLife Stadium— East Rutherford, NJ

T.V. channel: NBC| Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Kansas City -9.5 | O/U 42.5

Jets Storylines

The Jets are in limbo. They have the worst offense and passing offense in the league. Their running game leads the way with a 22nd in the league ranking, with the defense similarly poor but not awful, ranking 20th. They're a mess right now.

This was supposed to be the year it all came together for New York. They finally had the elite quarterback to go with the elite talent on the outside and the strong defense. Not to mention the best coaching staff present since the early days of the Rex Ryan era. So where do they go from here? This could be Zach Wilson's last chance to get things going before Robert Saleh and the front office start looking to make some moves to salvage the season.

The Jets are in a picky spot if they want to make a move though. They committed a lot of money and resources to Aaron Rodgers, and all signs indicate that the oldest man in the league wants to return next year, pending a successful rehab. And who would even be available to go after right now for what the Jets are able to offer?

So, the big question will be, can Wilson and the Jets show improvement compared with the last three games? I don't think anyone is expecting their defense to be able to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. But if they can put together a solid game on offense, that will give their fans something to look forward to, instead of this being a lost year.

Chiefs Storylines

Lost in the absurd story that is the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift romance is that Kansas City has their groove back. They dominated all three phases of the game against the Chicago Bears last week en route to a 41-10 win.

Chris Jones is back with the defense. They registered three sacks, a pick, and held Chicago to 87 net passing yards. The offense was rolling and put up 41 unanswered in the first three quarters before Andy Reid pulled the starters. Mahomes credited that success to finding balance on offense.

They were able to both run and pass effectively and efficiently, and there were no major distractions in the wide receiving corps like there were in Week 1. In all likelihood, if Kansas City is fully back to their winning ways, they should give the Jets a beatdown. The Jets have been one of the worst teams in the league since Rodgers went down. This should be a Kansas City win.