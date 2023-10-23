On Sunday, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs continued their dominance with a 31-17 home win over the Los Angeles Chargers. In attendance for the game was none other than pop superstar Taylor Swift, who has been in a rumored relationship with Kelce for over a month now, and the Chiefs star put together a strong performance on the afternoon.

For the contest, Kelce hauled in twelve receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown, consistently finding seams in the Los Angeles defense.

During the game, which aired on CBS, the broadcast displayed an eye-opening graphic that shows that Kelce has averaged 99 reception yards per game with Taylor Swift in attendance during the season, while averaging just 46.5 receiving yards per game without the singer there, per ESPN.

While the stat might raise some eyebrows, some users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, are growing tired of the constant media attention that the relationship seems to be getting.

Some users noted the tongue-in-cheek wording that the broadcast used in their graphic.

"Left to his own Devices" that's hilarious — Eddie Joseph (@lakid213) October 22, 2023

Others expressed their frustration at the NFL for potentially taking away from the main attraction–the game–in favor of converting the relationship.

The NFL is really going downhill — Lacook (@CookedbyLamar) October 22, 2023

Some fans want to make sure Taylor Swift is at every Chiefs game going forward, as she clearly seems to be a good luck charm for the superstar.

Bring her to every game — Gibby (@GibbyDaGod) October 22, 2023

With the win, the Chiefs moved to 6-1 on the season, winners of six straight contests following their shocking opening night loss to the Detroit Lions. While Kelce got off to a bit of a slow start to the season, it seems that the Swift relationship has rekindled some fire.