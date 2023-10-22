On Sunday evening, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs took on their AFC rival Los Angeles Chargers at home from Arrowhead Stadium. In attendance for the high profile matchup was the equally high profile Taylor Swift, who has been rumored to be in a relationship with Kelce for the last couple of months, attending multiple Chiefs games in the process.

Former NFL player turned commentator Tony Romo, who was commentating the game for CBS, made several references to the rumored romance during the broadcast, which featured many camera shots of Swift enjoying the game from a box high above the field, and at one point he mentioned that Kelce's focus on the game is unlikely to be impacted by the relationship, per Matt Mosley of FOX Sports.

Still, users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, couldn't help but weigh in on both the relationship and CBS's coverage of it while the game was unfolding.

Some mentioned that Romo himself has been in some high profile relationships in his time.

.@tonyromo just talked about how Travis Kelce's focus will not be impacted by dating Taylor Swift. You may recall Tony dated both Carrie Underwood and Jessica Simpson before meeting his wife Candice. — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) October 22, 2023

Others noted the overall comedic nature of the various colorful personalities.

Tony Romo talking about Taylor Swift being in attendance has to be the funniest possible combo the NFL could offer. — Hunter Gallo (@hoover__26) October 22, 2023

Some users noted that the Chargers fan who went viral last week and was accused of being an NFL industry plant was also in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tony Romo continuing to talk about the fake Chargers fan & Taylor Swift is nightmare absolute fuel. — Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) October 22, 2023

Whatever the case, few could have had Taylor Swift becoming an apparent die-hard Chiefs fan on their Bingo card entering the 2023 season. As for the game on the field, Kelce and the Chiefs had cruised to five straight wins leading up to the Chargers contest.