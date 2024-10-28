DeAndre Hopkins brought a few tears to the eye with his incredible gesture before the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-20 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. The AFC West showdown saw the 12-year wideout debut with Patrick Mahomes and company after the Chiefs traded for a conditional fifth-rounder for Hopkins.

During pregame the star WR revealed his cleats to the public in an Instagram story. In the post shown on Sportscenters' page, Hopkins revealed a beautiful tribute to his late father, Harris Steve Hopkins. “DHop” displayed a message on his cleats that read “know your watching Pops”. A touching tribute to a man that the star wideout lost at five months old

DeAndre Hopkins has an incredible life's story



The five-time pro bowler has had to overcome a lot throughout to get to this point in his life. Born in Clemson, South Carolina, Hopkins' father tragically loss his life in a car accident while DeAndre was an infant. The tragedy resulted in his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, having to raise Hopkins and his three siblings alone, something that DeAndre has never taken for granted.

In addition to the loss of DeAndre's father, Greenlee overcame a heinous attack that caused her to be almost completely blind. Sabrina has dedicated her life to her children and helping victims of domestic violence.

In his Chiefs' debut, Hopkins had two receptions for 29 yards. The star wideout is coming off the seventh over 1,000-yard season of his career with the Tennessee Titans. So far this season “Nuk” has caught 17 passes for 202 yards and one touchdown. He now joins a juggernaut in Andy Reid's team this year, the only undefeated team remaining in the league.

Despite the team's success, Patrick Mahomes and the offense have struggled for much of this year. At least compared to the Chiefs' lofty standards that they have had since the three-time Super Bowl MVP debuted as the Kansas City starting QB in 2018.

Going into Week 8, Kansas City ranks eleventh in total offense and fourteenth in points per game. Before the Raiders game, the Chiefs' leading receiver was Rashee Rice. This is a very surprising stat because Rice hasn't played since Week 4, where he sustained a potentially season-ending injury to his LCL against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Based on the lack of receiving options Patrick Mahomes currently has, Hopkins is a very welcomed addition to the roster. The veteran wideout has never been past the AFC divisional round of the playoffs, and he has a chance to surpass that and them some this year as the Chiefs look to be the first team ever to win three straight Super Bowls.