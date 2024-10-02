With the heartbreaking injury to Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice, people are wondering if the team needs to add another star receiver to the mix, bringing in another weapon to Patrick Mahomes. People have speculated the Chiefs should go after Davante Adams or even a reunion with Tyreek Hill, but in terms of the offense struggles for the team, ESPN football analyst Dominique Foxworth makes a case for Mahomes being one of the issues.

As the discussion was about Adams wanting a trade out of the Las Vegas Radiers and the Chiefs being a possible destination, Foxworth on his self-titled show would make the point that the problems with the team are more than the weapons. He would make the case that it could be on Mahomes as well.

“I think the Chiefs offensive problems are more than a weapons issue,” Foxworth said.

“It’s not just the left tackle, it’s also the quarterback,” Foxworth continued. “Maybe it's a result of the left tackle but the quarterback is not comfortable in the pocket and he’s not playing well. The one big play they had to Worthy, they had 7 people in on protection, and it was a great throw. Patrick Mahomes did magical Mahomes things in that game also, but he’s very uncomfortable right now playing football, and it doesn’t look great. I don’t think anyone cares about that because we all believe he’s going to be fine.”

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a victim of poor protection

The Chiefs are 4-0 on the season, but are 14th in yards per game, 11th in passing yards per game, and 14th in points per game. While Foxworth would say Mahomes is part of the issues, he would say it's a result of poor offensive line play and the predictability of the running game since back Isiah Pacheco is hurt.

“Right now one of the misunderstandings of the Chiefs is that the issue is the weapons,” Foxworth said. “I think the protection is a bigger issue than the lack of weapons. I think getting Davante does not solve the protection problem.”

Mahomes currently has 904 yards on the season for six touchdowns and five interceptions as the Chiefs look to stay undefeated as they face the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.