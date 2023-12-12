The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney made an incredible play in the late seconds of a loss to the Bills. Now, DeSean Jackson is sharing his thoughts.

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday by a final score of 20-17 in a game that involved one of the most controversial plays in recent NFL history.

A touchdown off a pass to Travis Kelce that was followed up by a lateral to Kadarius Toney was called back due to Toney's offsides infraction, a play that was criticized by former NFL coach and current analyst Rex Ryan. A picture taken from the game shows Toney was blatantly offsides despite Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' post-game complaints to opposing QB Josh Allen.

On Monday, DeSean Jackson spoke on the Up&Adams Twitter account and gave his thoughts on the crazy situation in Kansas City.

Jackson: “I've Never Really Seen a Play (Like Toney's)”

Jackson spoke about the relationship between referees and receivers on the football field, including the conversations that go on between them.

He added that he's never seen a play quite like the one that happened on Sunday, including the call that was made by the refs.

.@DeSeanJackson10 is shocked the refs made the offsides call on Kadarius Toney 👀@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/VG5QLvapis — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 11, 2023

The play was called back due to Toney's penalty.

KADARIUS TONEY ROBBED US OF GREATNESSpic.twitter.com/M17qkvgL0h — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 11, 2023

Chiefs Take on Belichick, Patriots

The Chiefs are set to take on future Hall-of-Fame coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on the road.

The game will give Mahomes, Kelce and Toney a chance to make amends for their tough three-point loss to Allen and the Bills on Sunday. Kansas City leads the all-time series by a 20-16 count with three ties all-time, and last defeated the Chiefs in overtime back in 2019.