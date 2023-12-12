The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday by a final score of 20-17 in a game that involved one of the most controversial plays in recent NFL history.

A touchdown off a pass to Travis Kelce that was followed up by a lateral to Kadarius Toney was called back due to Toney's offsides infraction, a play that was criticized by former NFL coach and current analyst Rex Ryan. A picture taken from the game shows Toney was blatantly offsides despite Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' post-game complaints to opposing QB Josh Allen.

On Monday, DeSean Jackson spoke on the Up&Adams Twitter account and gave his thoughts on the crazy situation in Kansas City.

Jackson: “I've Never Really Seen a Play (Like Toney's)” 

Jackson spoke about the relationship between referees and receivers on the football field, including the conversations that go on between them.

He added that he's never seen a play quite like the one that happened on Sunday, including the call that was made by the refs.

The play was called back due to Toney's penalty.

 

 

RECOMMENDED
Rex Ryan put an unexpected, but hilarious twist on his Kadarius Toney criticism from the Chiefs' loss against the Bills, Chiefs' dwindling record
Chiefs: Rex Ryan roasts Kadarius Toney in most hilarious way possible: 'I don't like this toe'

Christopher Smith ·

Still of Patrick Mahomes being held back on the sidelines as he yells at the officials in the Chiefs game against the Bills, alongside an image of a referee throwing a flag
The hypocrisy of Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' gripes about officiating

Josh Silverstein ·

Andy Reid, NFL referee next to him
Chiefs' Andy Reid clarifies comments on officials after brutal Bills loss

Ryan Bologna ·

Chiefs Take on Belichick, Patriots

The Chiefs are set to take on future Hall-of-Fame coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on the road.

The game will give Mahomes, Kelce and Toney a chance to make amends for their tough three-point loss to Allen and the Bills on Sunday. Kansas City leads the all-time series by a 20-16 count with three ties all-time, and last defeated the Chiefs in overtime back in 2019.

 