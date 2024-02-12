Drake just got a richer, thanks to the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were not the only big winners Sunday night. There are also the countless bettors who trusted the defending Super Bowl champs to, well, successfully defend their crown — like Drake.

Drake laid $1.15 million on the Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, though, it is also worth noting here that he made that bet using Bitcoin on Stake, which he is a partner with.

Drake, however, can't say that he did not have to sweat his bet, especially since the 49ers scored 10 unanswered points in the first quarter. The Niners also led the Chiefs by seven points at the end of the first half and by three at the start of the fourth quarter. Fortunately for Drake and the others who invested in Kansas City, the Chiefs were able to take Controlla of the situation in overtime and win the game when Mahomes found wide receiver Mecole Hardman for the walk-off, game-winning touchdown score.

Drake saw Mahomes masterfully direct the Chiefs' offense in overtime and pocket him an enormous amount of money. Mahomes finished the game with 333 passing yards and two touchdowns on 33/46 completions while also pacing Kansas City with 66 rushing yards on nine rushing attempts.

Even though the Chiefs were the defending Super Bowl champions, they were the underdogs heading into the showdown against the 49ers. But the Chiefs showed the poise of a champion even under pressure in order to overcome San Francisco. The Chiefs held on and took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy — again.