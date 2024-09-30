The Kansas City Chiefs are 4-0 after their 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It was not all positive news for the defending champs. Wide receiver Rashee Rice left the game with a knee injury. Tight end Travis Kelce finally broke out in his absence after Rice and fellow Chiefs wideouts showed support with some sweet t-shirts in the pregame.

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson snapped some pictures of the shirts during pre-game warmups. She also reported that Rice ordered them to “honor” Kelce for his leadership. After three brutal games, the future Hall of Famer was the topic of many conversations. Kelce stopped those with a seven-catch day against the Chargers.

Rice is feared to have torn his ACL after colliding with Patrick Mahomes while covering an interception. With Hollywood Brown likely out for the season, Rice was key to their wide receiver production. Kelce and Xavier Worthy must pick up the slack and carry the Chiefs' offense.

If Kelce can continue this level of production, the Chiefs will be just fine. They won a Super Bowl with Kelce and very few dynamic receivers in 2022-23 and can do it again. Their defense is the primary reason, as they dominated the Chargers to secure the victory.

Travis Kelce can lead the Chiefs to another championship

When the playoffs began last year, Kelce was coming off his worst regular season ever. He did not crack 1000 yards for the first time since 2015 and was not a lynchpin of the offense. Kelce turned it on in the playoffs, racking up 100 yards in the AFC Championship Game to dispatch the Ravens. It appears that he will have to kick it into high gear earlier this season.

The Chiefs are 4-0 despite not having any great performances from their offense. They've won each of their four games by just one possession and are 13th in points scored so far. If they continue to win close games, they will grow stronger as a unit and dominate in the playoffs.

Travis Kelce has become a household name in the past year because of his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift. While the pop star has been mysteriously absent from the past two games, there are no reports of their separation out there. This extra-bright spotlight is on the tight end because of his new-found celebrity status. That made the first three games even more panic-inducing and this game even sweeter.