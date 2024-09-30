The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 4-0 by beating the Los Angeles Chargers, but was Taylor Swift at the game to support Travis Kelce?

Unfortunately for Kelce, Swift skipped her second-straight Chiefs game. She previously missed their Week 3 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Swift was not seen during the broadcast or on social media, as TODAY notes.

With Swift being as big of a star as she is, she probably was too busy to attend the latest game. The Eras Tour will resume on October 18, so she only has a few more weeks to get settled before hitting the road.

The Eras Tour has 18 shows remaining in North America. Nine will be performed in the United States, while the other nine will be performed in Canada. The final leg of the tour will keep Swift busy until December 8, when the tour concludes.

Until then, the Chiefs have a Monday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints on October 7 and a Week 6 bye before Swift's tour resumes. They will then face the San Fransisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch on October 20. Swift has a show that night, so she likely will miss the most important game of the year.

Once the tour ends, Swift will have four more Chiefs games to attend. It remains to be seen if the Chiefs will make the playoffs. With their 4-0 record, it seems likely. However, it will require a lot of work for Swift to match her 2023 number of games attended (13).

How many of Travis Kelce and the Chiefs' games has Taylor Swift attended?

As noted, in 2023, Taylor Swift was seen at 13 of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs games. Her first came in Week 3 of the NFL season when the Chiefs dominated the Chicago Bears 41-10.

Throughout the rest of the season, Swift attended 12 more Chiefs games, including their Super Bowl LVIII win over the 49ers. She became a featured part of every broadcast when she was at the game.

She attended the Chiefs' first two games to start the 2024 season. It is unclear if she will be able to attend their next game on October 7 before the Eras Tour picks up again.

Swift missed a good game, as her boyfriend finally had a vintage performance against his division rival Chargers. Coming into the game, Kelce had just eight catches for 69 yards.

Against the Chargers, he had season-highs in catches (seven) and yards (89). His longest catch on the day went for 38 yards. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a turnaround for Kelce and the Chiefs' offense.

The Chiefs are hoping to defend their Super Bowl championship this year and win their third straight. They would become the first NFL team ever to accomplish that feat. A lot still has to go their way, but the start of the season bodes well for their postseason hopes.

Kelce is in his 12th season with the Chiefs. A nine-time Pro Bowler, Kelce is coming off one of his worst seasons since 2015. He snapped his streak of seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and only had five touchdowns. This was coming off a year during which he caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.