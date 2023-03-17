The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards. It is a 1-year contract worth $3m and up to $5m in incentives, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports per source.

News of the Mike Edwards contract comes after the Chiefs lost safety Juan Thornhill on Wednesday. Edwards will be a welcomed replacement for Thornhill in the Kansas City secondary.

Mike Edwards played his college ball at Kentucky and was drafted with the 99th pick overall in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was drafted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has spent the first four seasons of his career in the red, pewter and orange. He was a key player for the 2021 Super Bowl champions and is coming off of a career-year.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Edwards finished the 2022 campaign with 82 tackles, including 52 of the solo variety and 1 sack. He also snagged two interceptions while taking one of those back to the house for a score. Although the Dallas Cowboys sent the Buccaneers season packing, Edwards ended his year productively with 10 tackles in the 31-14 playoff loss.

Already having one Super Bowl under his belt, Mike Edwards is now able to start his career playing football for two winning organizations. It also helps that Edwards switches from playing with the greatest quarterback of all time to arguably the second coming of such.

From having Tom Brady at quarterback to now Patrick Mahomes, Mike Edwards is playing chess with his free agency decision. After playing with Brady, it makes sense that Edwards would only want to settle for a team with generational talent at the most important position in football.