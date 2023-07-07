Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid might have a future as a salesman, as he needed just five words to convince former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill that Kansas City was the place to be. Tranquill, who signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Chiefs back in March, revealed Reid's epic free agency pitch during a recent appearance on NFL Total Access.

“Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of [when] I was going to make my decision and he was like, ‘Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls.' I just felt really valued over there, felt like they really had a role for me and really wanted me over there.”

Tranquill, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Chargers, spent the first four seasons of his career in Los Angeles.

While he said he is going to miss his teammates on the Chargers, a team he says he “poured his heart out” for, he is also excited about the prospect of playing for Super Bowls, which was Reid's Chiefs selling point.

It's a good one too. Since Reid arrived in Kansas City back in 2013, the Chiefs have posted double digit win seasons in nine of the 10 campaigns with Big Red pacing the sidelines.

More importantly, with two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes under center, the Chiefs have won two of the last four Super Bowls and have played in another.

Simply put, Tranquill is going to do a lot of winning in Kansas City. And judging by his breakout 2022 season, a lot of tackling too.

The former Chargers ‘backer tallied a career-best 146 tackles this past season. He should provide depth and flexibility for the Chiefs.

And Kansas City should provide the chance to win a championship.