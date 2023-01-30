An hour after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, a fire broke out at GEHA Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson Kurtz was the first to report this incident, which is happening currently at Gate 6. The Kansas City Fire Department quickly put out the fire.

BREAKING: A very large fire at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. #ChiefsKingdom Near Gate 6. KCFD is on the way. Be safe friends. @kmbcpic.twitter.com/JH5nV52v9P — Jackson Kurtz (@jacksonKMBC9) January 30, 2023

Multiple sources confirmed that the fire at Arrowhead Stadium was a result of a grass fire. Thankfully, based on the early reports, no one was seriously injured as Chiefs fans started leaving the building after their team won the game.

The Chiefs were heated all game long, and understandably so after Bengals fans, players and even the city mayor talked smack against KC all week long prior to the game. Instead of distracting the team, Patrick Mahomes and co. held their ground and let their play on the field do the talking. After they finally defeated Cincy, KC players started chirping back and calling out those that disrespected them.

Now, the Chiefs are heading to Arizona to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Unlike the AFC champions, Philly cruised to a surprisingly easy win against the San Francisco 49ers. Injuries to San Francisco’s QB’s certainly helped them out, but they still needed to finish them off properly to advance to the big game.

We have two weeks before the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl kicks off. Expect emotions to be high as two brothers face off at the biggest stage, and a legendary coach tries to enact revenge on the team that shunned him years ago.