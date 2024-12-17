Though the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cleveland Browns 21-7 in Week 15, it appeared that Patrick Mahomes could miss time due to an ankle injury. However, after an injury update on Tuesday, not only might the Chiefs get Mahomes back, but Hollywood Brown could be making his debut in Week 16 against the Texans, per Ari Meirov on X.

“Also a full participant today: WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who is very close to making his #Chiefs debut,” Meriov wrote, quoting his post about Mahomes' injury update.

While this isn't the best Chiefs team the NFL has seen in recent seasons, Brown could be what this offense has been missing.

And as the Chiefs sit at 13-1 heading into the last few weeks of the season, they could be getting healthy at just the right time.

Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown gets optimistic injury update ahead of Week 16

As some remember, Brown required shoulder surgery in mid-September, forcing him to spend the entire regular season on IR.

But on Dec. 13, the Chiefs activated Brown's practice window, beginning his journey to making his way back onto the field.

Following a full day of practice on Tuesday, Brown's likelihood of suiting up against the Texans appears more likely by the day.

Though this is good news for Brown and the Chiefs' offense, they probably won't rush the young receiver back into things. The Chiefs are looking to be the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls. With Brown re-joining the roster late into the regular season, they could be more interested in his postseason production than capping off the regular season strong.

However, after so long on the IR, it could be smart to begin Brown's ramp-up period sooner rather than later, that way he's primed for the playoffs.

After signing Brown in free agency, the Chiefs have been waiting to see what he adds to their offense. And now that his recovery is going to plan, they could see him in action as soon as Week 16 against the Texans.