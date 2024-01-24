Radio host Howard Stern believes that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce should get married to Taylor Swift.

On Sunday afternoon, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game with a narrow road win over the Buffalo Bills. Kelce bounced back from a lackluster regular season performance to record two touchdown catches in the game against Buffalo, setting the stage for a matchup between the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens next week, with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

Of course, the recent headlines around Kelce have mostly regarded his relationship with singer Taylor Swift, who was in attendance for the game in Buffalo.

One person who has a strong opinion on the pair's romance is radio host Howard Stern, who recently took to the Stern Show to drop some sage advice for the duo.

“Travis Kelce has to marry Taylor Swift,” said Stern, per Stern Show on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

“Why?” wondered sports media personality Stephen A. Smith, who was a guest on the show.

“What are you talking about?” retorted Stern. “He will then get a movie career. He'll be bigger than the Rock. This is it. This is his chance.”

Of course, Kelce will likely have a career in the media once his playing days are over regardless of what his relationship status is. Still, there may be some validity to Stern's point that being married to the arguably biggest pop star in the country could help open even more doors for Kelce once he decides to hang up the cleats.