Isiah Pacheco is aware of the viral jokes surrounding the way he runs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for a huge clash with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game this weekend. Part of the reason that the Chiefs have made it this far is because of running back Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco has been an elite RB this season, but he often gets made fun of online for the way he runs. Pacheco talked about the viral memes of him running on Wednesday, and he had a funny response.

“I'll say the funniest one that I thought was… they said I run like I bite people,” Isiah Pacheco said in a video posted on Twitter by the NFL. “I ain't no zombie, that was crazy. That was one of the funniest ones. You said I run like I bite the ground, bite the grass. That's crazy. It's a great opinion to have on the way I run. For me, it's just being determined and understanding that I have a goal to achieve and we want to get the job done.”

Pacheco is handling the jokes about the way he runs very well. It's all in good fun, and if it helps him have the success that he has, then there's no reason to change it. Chiefs fans are certainly liking the production that he has had this year.

On the season, Pacheco has carried the ball 205 times for the Chiefs and he has racked up 935 yards and seven touchdowns. He is having a great year in just his second year in the league.

The Chiefs and Pacheco will take on the Ravens on Sunday at 3:00 ET from M&T Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Ravens are currently favored by 3.5. The winner of that game will go on to the Super Bowl to face either the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers.