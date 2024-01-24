The Chiefs are preparing to take on the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay received a positive update on Wednesday after being forced to leave his team's win over the Buffalo Bills with a neck injury.

The Chiefs held practice on Wednesday as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, and Gay did not appear on the list of players being held out, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN:

“The Chiefs will practice today without Trey Smith, Mike Edwards, Isiah Pacheco, Joe Thuney”

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN made the clear connection based on that update:

“Looks like LB Willie Gay (neck) is trending upward. Source said X-rays revealed no major damage.”

Gay was used as the Chiefs' quarterback spy against Bills quarterback Josh Allen to help protect against Allen running the ball before he was forced to exit the game.

Willie Gay has been a reliable linebacker for the Chiefs throughout his four-year career He finished the regular season with 58 total tackles, one sack, three fumble recoveries, and an interception. Gay is known to be a well-rounded linebacker who can help stuff the run and drop back to defend the pass.

Kansas City's defense would take a major hit not having him available against the Ravens and scrambling quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Chiefs look to make it back to the Super Bowl for the second straight year, after beating the Eagles last year. They have now made the AFC Championship Game in all six seasons that Patrick Mahomes has been the starting quarterback. The Chiefs have gone 3-2 so far in those games, with two Super Bowl wins.