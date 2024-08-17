On Saturday, Patrick Mahomes threw an incredible behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has made no shortage of amazing plays throughout his career, but Saturday's was at another level. So what led to Mahomes' jaw-dropping play?

“I mean, long story short, Travis didn't run the route he was supposed to run,” Mahomes said of the play, via the NFL. “It was kind of a behind-the-back pass because I was mad. I was pissed off at Travis. He was supposed to run a flat route. I don't know if you can hear me on the broadcast, I'm yelling at him and he doesn't run it so out of spite I threw a behind-the-back pass but now it's gonna be a highlight.”

Again, Mahomes is no stranger to making elite plays on the field. Even when play breaks down, the Chiefs QB tends to find a way to make something positive happen. There is a reason why many people around the NFL world consider him to be the best QB in the league.

The fact that Mahomes could create a viral highlight just because he was “pissed off” is telling of his talent. Maybe Kelce should run “wrong routes” more often, as it did not seem to negatively impact Mahomes' play.

Patrick Mahomes' play highlights NFL preseason

The NFL preseason is a time for teams to get a close look at players trying to make the roster. Rookies are also given a chance to impress their new teams.

Every once in a while, though, something incredible happens, which is what occurred on Saturday. The NFL world had plenty of reactions to Mahomes' wild behind-the-back pass.

The Chiefs were ultimately defeated by the Detroit Lions 24-23 in the game. Of course, the loss occurred after Mahomes was removed from the contest. Mahomes only attempted 14 passes in the game, completing eight of them.

He appears to be in mid-season form, though.