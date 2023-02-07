Heading into the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room is dealing with several injuries. This includes both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney. But following a recent update from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, it appears that the unit could be trending in the right direction for the big game.

During the Chiefs AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, several wide receivers went down with injuries. Both Smith-Schuster and Toney were forced to exit early.

On Tuesday, Reid provided updates on both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Toney.

Reid stated that both wide receivers “look good” according to Charles Goodman of the Chiefs Wire. He also added that the team would “see how it goes the rest of the week,” for the two wide receivers.

Toney has already established that he plans to take the field for the Super Bowl. When healthy, he has played a large role in this offense.

The same can be said for JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is working to return.

With the Chiefs already without Mecole Hardman, who has returned to injured reserve, they will need depth at the position. Having two go-to pass catchers in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Toney available would be a major boost.

During the regular season, Patrick Mahomes looked to Smith-Schuster often. He finished the regular season recording 78 receptions for 933 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

If the Chiefs hope to take down a high-powered Philadelphia Eagles defense, they will need their pass catchers at full force. This includes a healthy JuJu Smith-Schuster.