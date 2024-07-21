When kicking off their quest to win another Super Bowl, unexpected injury news broke when the Kansas City Chiefs conducted their first full mandatory practice of their 2024 training camp at Missouri Western State University. Safety Justin Reid appeared at practice without a helmet, suggesting he was injured. It developed that he had been listed on the NFL's transactions report on the team’s Active/NFI (non-football injury) list.

Once practice concluded, the Chiefs shared that Reid is day-to-day with a quad injury. But, while he remains on the roster, Reid cannot participate in practice until he passes a physical. While there's no reason to assume the worst regarding Reid's issue, it's not an ideal return to camp for one of the clear leaders of Kansas City's defense.

What losing Justin Reid could mean for the Chiefs

The nature of quad injuries is tricky, so it's difficult to pinpoint when Reid will be cleared to practice with the Chiefs. Thankfully, Kansas City has more than two weeks before they open their preseason on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. So, Reid has plenty of time to be healthy enough to practice and hopefully play for the Chiefs against the Jaguars.

However, if Reid's quad injury is more severe than his day-to-day status, it could have costly effects on Kansas City's season. Reid has established himself as a defensive leader since arriving in Kansas City as a free agent before the 2022-23 season. He played in 16 games last year and led the Chiefs with 95 tackles (74 solo) and recorded an interception, a forced fumble, and three sacks. Reid also had nine tackles (four solo) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Not having Reid could be a major blow to Kansas City's quest to become only the team in NFL history to three-peat as champions. They're entering the 2024-25 season as the ninth team with a chance, and none among the previous eight even made it back to the big game. Hopefully, Reid is back on the field sooner rather than later so the Chiefs can make NFL history.