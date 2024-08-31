As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for another season with their sights set firmly on a Super Bowl three-peat, the focus has naturally been on the usual suspects: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones. The star-studded lineup of perennial Pro Bowlers and All-Pros often leaves little room for under-the-radar players to emerge. However, every season brings its surprises. In 2024, one such surprise might come from a player who narrowly survived the roster cuts—a player who could make a more significant impact than anyone outside the Chiefs’ locker room is expecting.

The Chiefs' Journey So Far

The Chiefs are set to be even stronger this season. With first-round pick Xavier Worthy and free-agent signing Marquise Brown bolstering a previously inconsistent receiving corps, optimism is high. They’re also joined by Kelce, who, despite nearing 35, proved last postseason that he’s still an elite force. Last season, the defense stepped up significantly. It helped secure the Chiefs' latest Super Bowl title, even when the offense wasn’t at its best. Although cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was traded to the Titans to manage the salary cap, the defense remains young and promising. And then there’s Mahomes, who, with three Super Bowl rings, three Super Bowl MVPs, and two regular-season MVPs, is already a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He will possibly end up the greatest quarterback of all time.

Of course, winning back-to-back Super Bowls is rare. Only eight teams have failed to clinch a third consecutive title. Yet, the Chiefs enter this season feeling stronger than ever, setting the stage for a historic run.

The 2024 season offers a unique opportunity for the Chiefs. Yes, Mahomes, Kelce, and Andy Reid are already NFL legends. Still, securing a third straight Super Bowl would cement this team’s place in history. The Chiefs know the stakes are high.

Even though the 53-man roster is finalized, not everyone’s future in Kansas City is secure. Some players, despite making the cut, remain on shaky ground due to underwhelming performances or expiring contracts.

Here we'll look at the one sneaky Kansas City Chiefs roster cut survivor who will make an eye-opening impact in 2024.

Skyy Moore, WR

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore was on the cusp of a breakout season last year. As a 2022 second-round pick, Moore had shown flashes of his potential during training camp, where he was a standout performer. Heading into his second season, he appeared more comfortable within the offense. However, the breakout never materialized. Moore struggled in the Chiefs' season-opening loss to the Lions. He later dealt with injuries that hampered him during the crucial final stretch of the season. In the end, his sophomore campaign was nearly a carbon copy of his rookie year: 21 catches for 244 yards in 2023, compared to 22 receptions for 250 yards in 2022.

This third season, however, could be a turning point for Moore. Drafted by the Chiefs in 2022, Moore has frequently generated positive buzz. We want him to fully deliver on that promise. Despite this, Moore remains on the roster, even as Kansas City bolstered its receiving corps by signing veteran WR Hollywood Brown, drafting Worthy in the first round, and bringing back Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Yes, Moore's margin for error is slim. However, the Chiefs have demonstrated their belief in his potential by keeping seven wideouts on the roster.

Crowded Room

The Chiefs were transparent about their offseason intentions to upgrade their receiving corps. As we said, they added Brown through free agency and traded up in the draft to secure speedster Worthy in the first round. These additions, along with Rice, have given Kansas City a receiving group that could rival the league’s best trios. However, the arrival of these newcomers is also likely to redefine Moore's role on the team. In his first two seasons, Moore was used in various positions, functioning as a bit of a generalist. With Brown and Worthy now in the mix, Moore can shift into a role that better suits his strengths. This may allow him to excel in specific areas while also taking on tasks that may not grab headlines but are crucial for the team’s success.

Moore’s physicality also makes him an ideal candidate for routes over the middle of the field. Standing at 5'10 and 195 pounds, he possesses a sturdy build and low center of gravity. This makes it difficult for defenders to knock him off his route. His quickness allows him to reach the critical areas of the field necessary for the Chiefs’ offensive schemes. Even if Moore isn’t the primary target on a play, his ability to fill the space he’s assigned to could help draw defenders away. This can create opportunities for teammates like Brown or Worthy. Additionally, Moore is one of Kansas City’s best blocking receivers. That's a role that could be invaluable against bigger defenders like linebackers.

Looking Ahead

Moore appears to be embracing his role with the Chiefs, who often rotate three receivers, giving him plenty of chances to contribute. That's similar to Noah Gray's role behind Travis Kelce. Moore's extra offseason work with Mahomes could also be key to unlocking his potential. In a season where the Chiefs aim for a historic third straight Super Bowl, Moore’s unheralded efforts could be crucial. While stars like Mahomes and Kelce will draw most of the attention, don’t be surprised if Skyy Moore quietly becomes a vital player in Kansas City’s 2024 success.