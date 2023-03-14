Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil is one of the bigger names circulating around trade rumors. Reports came out that the Kansas City Chiefs had interest, and the Chicago Bears are another team rumored to want Tunsil.

However, as of Tuesday, nothing has come down, but Laremy Tunsil sparked up plenty of discussion with one simple Tweet:

🤘🏾 — Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) March 14, 2023

The Chiefs watched Orlando Brown Jr. leave for free agency and then began the frenzy by agreeing to a deal with former Jacksonville Jaguars star Jawaan Taylor.

Nobody knows what Tunsil’s Tweet means, but it sure got fans excited as everybody waits for some trades to come out.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Chicago Bears opened free agency by agreeing to deals with a flurry of players, including Buffalo Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds and Philadelphia Eagles LB TJ Edwards, but adding talent to the offensive line should be a priority.

The Chiefs’ interest in Tunsil is no secret, and after losing Brown, they want to do whatever it takes to protect Patrick Mahomes.

Then again, fans think this signals that Tunsil is staying in Houston, and that remains a very legitimate possibility.

Houston gonna be good next year 👀💯 https://t.co/vQ1TUaySEx — Jodak Orange 🍊 (@JodakOrange) March 14, 2023

Tunsil has been in Houston for four years and has been named to the Pro Bowl three times, and the Texans have the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with all eyes set on landing a quarterback.

There is a chance an extension comes down for Tunsil, but there is a possibility that Tunsil is just teasing everybody.