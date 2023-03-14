Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil is one of the bigger names circulating around trade rumors. Reports came out that the Kansas City Chiefs had interest, and the Chicago Bears are another team rumored to want Tunsil.
However, as of Tuesday, nothing has come down, but Laremy Tunsil sparked up plenty of discussion with one simple Tweet:
🤘🏾
— Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) March 14, 2023
The Chiefs watched Orlando Brown Jr. leave for free agency and then began the frenzy by agreeing to a deal with former Jacksonville Jaguars star Jawaan Taylor.
Nobody knows what Tunsil’s Tweet means, but it sure got fans excited as everybody waits for some trades to come out.
Sounds like he’s staying https://t.co/SsiPOCTEAW
— Pete (@Pete_Martuneac) March 14, 2023
chief https://t.co/GQpCr2JNTI
— bella ramsey’s emmy campaign (@cinephiles04) March 14, 2023
The Chicago Bears opened free agency by agreeing to deals with a flurry of players, including Buffalo Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds and Philadelphia Eagles LB TJ Edwards, but adding talent to the offensive line should be a priority.
The Chiefs’ interest in Tunsil is no secret, and after losing Brown, they want to do whatever it takes to protect Patrick Mahomes.
Then again, fans think this signals that Tunsil is staying in Houston, and that remains a very legitimate possibility.
Houston gonna be good next year 👀💯 https://t.co/vQ1TUaySEx
— Jodak Orange 🍊 (@JodakOrange) March 14, 2023
Extension time? https://t.co/ziE0FQ9Wgk
— Trell Deano 🤘 (@TrellDean) March 14, 2023
Tunsil has been in Houston for four years and has been named to the Pro Bowl three times, and the Texans have the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with all eyes set on landing a quarterback.
There is a chance an extension comes down for Tunsil, but there is a possibility that Tunsil is just teasing everybody.