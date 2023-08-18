The Kansas City Chiefs are anxiously awaiting the return of WR Kadarius Toney after he went down with an injury on the first day of training camp.

Toney received surgery for a partially torn meniscus, and is rehabbing the knee to get back for the Chiefs as soon as possible. Assistant GM Mike Borgonzi offered an update on his status, and explained the current gameplan with his return per Pete Sweeney of SB Nation's Arrowhead Pride

“We’ll just see how he is health-wise,” said Borgonzi. “Rick will get with him and coach and see where he is health-wise. We want to make sure he’s 100%. We want to make sure he’s there for the games and we know what he brings to the table — it’s his playmaking ability, so we’re not going to rush it. I don’t think we have any expectations right now. We’re just going to take it day by day and see how he is.”

The Chiefs WR room continues to change every year, with notable departures after the Super Bowl victory in February. JuJu Smith-Schuster led the way in the championship over the Eagles with 7 receptions, and left for New England after the season. Additionally, speedy slot man and kick returner Mecole Hardman took his talents to the new-look Jets.

“I think the competition has been great with all those guys,” said Borgonzi. “There’s some young guys trying to figure out their way, trying to figure out the system. There’s a ton of volume that gets thrown at these guys throughout training camp, and the goal is to get down the playbook and then play fast.

The Chiefs will have a lot of decisions to make at wide receiver as camp continues, and will hope to have Toney back in the mix with their young talents.