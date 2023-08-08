As the Kansas City Chiefs look to defend their Super Bowl title, Isiah Pacheco and Kadarius Toney are both expected to play major offensive roles. With Week 1 continuing to creep up, both Pacheco and Toney received injury updates that should excite all Chiefs fans.

Kansas City expects both players to be ready for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, via ESPN's Adam Teicher. General manager Brett Veach seemed especially confident that Pacheco and Toney will be on the field.

“Organizationally, we feel pretty good those guys will be ready to play, barring no setbacks,” Veach said. “I think we're in a good place with both of those guys.”

Pacheco burst onto the scene last season after the Chiefs selected him in the seventh round of that year's draft. As a rookie, Pacheco ran for 830 yards and five touchdowns on 170 attempts. The running back is making his return from labrum and hand injuries, which he both suffered in the Super Bowl.

Kadarius Toney has taken a much different path to the Chiefs. After being drafted by the New York Giants, Toney was dealt to Kansas City last season for a pair of draft picks. In his first year with the team, the wide receiver caught just 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He's making his way back from a knee injury

Despite how last season went for either player, Isiah Pacheco and Toney are now ingrained in the offense. With both now on track for Week 1, they can soon put their injuries behind them and get back to focusing on winning another Super Bowl.