Published November 25, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs received a pair of injury updates on wide receivers Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster, per Ari Meirov. The good news is that Smith-Schuster cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. On the other hand, Toney was ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs enter their matchup with the Rams listed as heavy favorites. LA has dealt with injuries and underperformance which has led to a lackluster 3-7 record on the season. Although Kansas City will miss Toney in the game, their high-powered offense should still be in line for a strong effort against the Rams. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs feature the top offense in terms of points and passing yards per game.

Kadarius Toney has played in just 5 total games between the Chiefs and New York Giants this year. In 3 games for Kansas City, he’s reeled in 6 receptions for 69 receiving yards and and 1 touchdown.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has tallied 615 receiving yards on 46 receptions to go along with a pair of receiving touchdowns. He’s emerged as a key piece to the puzzle for the Chiefs. Smith-Schuster has also been crucial to Mahomes’ 2022 success as well.

Kansas City has played an effective brand of football as of late and will look to keep rolling on Sunday against the Rams. The Chiefs are surely happy to see Smith-Schuster back in action for the game. However, they will not mind Toney receiving extra rest as the 2022 regular season enters its final stages.