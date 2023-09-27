The Kansas City Chiefs started off the 2023 season with a home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, and in that game, Kansas City experienced a lot of issues with pass catching. Since then, the Chiefs have looked better, but a big reason for that is the fact that star tight end Travis Kelce is back. After losing in week one, Kansas City is now 2-1 after wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears. However, the Chiefs are still adding some depth to the wide receiver position, and on Thursday, they signed a former Oregon and UCLA football WR to the practice squad.

The Chiefs have signed WR Chase Cota to the practice squad, according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero. Cota began his college career with UCLA before transferring to Oregon to play his final season with the Ducks. He is now a rookie as his last college season was 2022, and he was originally in camp with the Lions.

Chase Cota had a big season in his final college campaign with Oregon. He ended the 2022 year with 36 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns. He did not get drafted and signed as an un-drafted free agent with Detroit. He played in the preseason with the Lions and scored a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Cota might have a long ways to go before he is on an actual NFL roster, this is a good pickup for the Chiefs. Cota showed a lot of promise in college and he could end up being a serviceable NFL wide receiver.