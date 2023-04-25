Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly in agreement with P Tommy Townsend on a contract, per Field Yates. Townsend, an All-Pro, reportedly was “tendered as a restricted free agent at the original round tender,” Yates shared on Twitter.

Townsend, 26, was given a restricted free agent tender in March. He ultimately decided to sign it and return to the Chiefs. He’s spent three seasons in Kansas City now, being named an All-Pro for the first time this past year. He’s steadily increased his yards per punt each season, averaging a career high 50.4 yards per punt in 2022. In addition to being named an All-Pro, he was also named to the Pro Bowl team.

He’s emerged as one of the best punters in the NFL without question.

Most Chiefs fans are currently focused on the NFL Draft and Patrick Mahomes’ health. Mahomes is reportedly still battling an ankle injury, but he expects to be fully healthy for the 2023 campaign. Meanwhile, Kansas City is looking to find steals in the NFL Draft on Thursday. However, this Tommy Townsend move shouldn’t be overlooked.

Punters obviously don’t receive much glory. Their impact is vital to a team’s success though. Having a punter who can bail a team out when they are backed up in their own red zone is a major benefit. Additionally, a punter who has precise accuracy and can pin opponents within their own five-yard line can lead to game-changing plays. The Chiefs clearly understand how important that is, so the decision to bring Townsend back was likely a no-brainer.