The Kansas City Chiefs aren't blowing opponents out of the water like we've been accustomed to seeing them do, but they have still reeled off five straight wins after opening their season with a tough loss to the Detroit Lions. However, things likely aren't going to be getting better on offense for the Chiefs after the latest injury update on Justin Watson.

Part of the reason for Kansas City's offensive struggles has been their lack of talent at the wide receiver position, and one of their better players so far this season at that spot has been Watson. Unfortunately, it looks like he's set to miss some time with an elbow injury after it was revealed that the injury in question was a dislocated elbow.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Chiefs WR Justin Watson, who leads his team with 21.9 yards per catch, suffered a dislocated elbow last night, sources say. X-Rays were negative and he's getting an MRI now. He's out a few weeks at least, and it could be longer based on the results of the scans.”

With Watson out, that's going to force the trio of Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Skyy Moore to step up in a way they haven't been able to just yet. Travis Kelce has remained phenomenal at tight end, but he can only do so much. With Watson out, someone out of that wide receiver trio is going to have to step up for Kansas City, or else these hard-fought wins could start turning into losses sooner rather than later.