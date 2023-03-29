Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Kansas City Chiefs will bring in South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith for a pre-NFL Draft visit on Wednesday, NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

“Potential first-round CB Cam Smith of South Carolina kicks off a busy next few weeks starting with a trip to the defending Super Bowl champion #Chiefs today, source says,” wrote Rapoport.

A former four-star cornerback out of Westwood high school in Blythewood, South Carolina, Smith earned 27 combined tackles, deflected five passes and hauled in one interception during the 2022 season. South Carolina’s defense ranked first in the Southeastern Conference in total interceptions with 15 and second in pass deflections with 55.

Smith chose South Carolina over offers from Georgia, Florida State, Maryland, North Carolina, Purdue, Tennessee and West Virginia. He grew into a 2021 Second-Team All-SEC selection by both the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus, as well as a PFF Honorable Mention All-American in 2021, according to the team’s website.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote Smith “plays with anticipation from off coverage” and did an “excellent job of limiting YAC for WR Jalin Hyatt in a win over Tennessee” in a draft analysis.

“Long outside cornerback with instinctive eyes and the ball skills to consistently close on throws when in position,” wrote Zierlein. “Smith lacks fluidity and acceleration to consistently press and run with speedy downfield targets. Also, he gives ground in his lateral transitions. However, he’s highly anticipatory with the vision and route recognition to shine from coverages allowing him to play with his eyes and feet forward.”

Smith may be able to join linebacker Drue Tranquill, who was signed by the Chiefs to a one-year, $5 million contract earlier this month. Tranquill played in 17 games and started in 16, racking up 146 tackles, five sacks and four deflected passes as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.