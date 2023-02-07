Hype playlists are huge for athletes, especially ahead of a game like the Super Bowl. And one artist with numerous bangers that get you ready to run through a brick wall is Philly’s own, Meek Mill. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admitted he’s an avid Meek fan but since his team is facing the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, he won’t be jamming out to the iconic “Dreams And Nightmares”.

Via NFL:

“I used to listen to Dreams And Nightmares but I don’t know if I can listen to that this week, so I might throw on, uhh I don’t know what I’m going to throw on I’ll have to get back to you on that I’ll have to find some new music because I am a big Meek Mill fan but I’m going to have to find some new music at least for this week.”

You know for a fact the Eagles will be getting prepared for this matchup with Meek blaring in the background. Mahomes can’t do the same because, after all, the rapper will be cheering on his hometown team to win their second Super Bowl in the last six seasons.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are actually a very slim 1.5-point underdog at FanDuel ahead of Sunday, but there is really no telling which way it’ll go. You have two phenomenal young quarterbacks going head to head who will also make history as the first black signal-callers to ever meet in the Super Bowl.

KC took down the Cincinnati Bengals to win the AFC crown thanks to a game-winning FG by Harrison Butker, while Jalen Hurts and Philly beat up the San Francisco 49ers, who lost Brock Purdy early in what turned out to be a torn UCL.

It’s only fitting that the two teams who earned byes in their respective conferences will clash on the grand stage.

Don’t be surprised if you hear some Meek Mill in the stadium pre-game, too.