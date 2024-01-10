Charles Omenihu wants as much viewers as possible for the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Wild Card game

As the Kansas City Chiefs make preparations for their Wild Card matchup against the Miami Dolphins on January 13, Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu longs for a highly spectated game. Of course, for that to take place, it starts with the amount of viewers brought in. Omenihu has a plan, however, to make sure plenty of Kansas City fans can still watch the game away from the Arrowhead Stadium.

In a post on X, Omenihu decided to hold a giveaway contest with 90 Peacock accounts up for grabs.

“Alright Chiefs Kingdom, I saw the comments and want you all to be able to watch us play,” Omenihu said. “So, I’m giving away 90 3-month Peacock memberships! To enter to win, reply to this tweet with why you should get picked. (I'm) picking winners Friday!”

The NFL makes the Chiefs-Dolphins Wild Card a Peacock-exclusive broadcast

Omenihu initially voiced displeasure about the Chiefs' upcoming game being a Peacock-exclusive broadcast. With fans having to pay for a subscription, Omenihu joins an ongoing uproar from Chiefs (and Dolphins) fans as to why their Wild Card outing was specifically chosen for the streaming service. Still, Omenihu wanted to do his part and give the Chiefs Kingdom a bit of help.

The amount of viewers 90 accounts can bring may already be sizeable. Considering the ever-growing popularity of watch parties nowadays, one account can gather plenty of people together in a household or a public area to view sports games.

Additionally, giving back to the fans with these gestures will only result in more support for the team. After all, a player letting fans know that he cares about them will always bear good fruit in the long run.

Whether the Chiefs make it past the Dolphins or not, Charles Omenihu will surely be remembered by fans for more than just his tackles and sacks.