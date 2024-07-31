The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming for that ever-so-special Super Bowl three-peat. With a lot of pieces back from last year's team, they should enter 2024 as one of the favorites to come out of the AFC.

During training camp, however, the Chiefs suffered a pair of injury scares on Wednesday. Both Kadarius Toney and Nick Bolton left Wednesday's practice early due to injuries, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Both Toney and Bolton left practice, and coach Andy Reid later gave an update on their statuses.

‘Andy Reid said Kadarius Toney has an ankle injury. Nick Bolton tweaked his elbow.'

Toney's injury occurred while trying to catch a pass as he took a hard hit, per Taylor.

‘Kadarius Toney appeared to sustain a lower body injury here after a 1-on-1 repetition that ended with him leaping in the air for a downfield pass from Chris Oladokun. Toney though was hit hard by DJ Miller while trying to catch the ball.'

Trainers looked at both Toney and Bolton, and Reid's update came shortly after practice ended. Toney has been working as a running back during camp as the Chiefs hope to ignite some confidence in the former Florida Gators star.

But, those weren't the only injuries for the Chiefs on Wednesday. McKade Mettauer, Chuk Godrick and TE Izaiah Gathings were also evaluated for injuries, per PJ Green of Fox 4.

‘OT Chuk Godrick and TE Izaiah Gathings have also been taken up the hill.. 3 Chiefs have their practice day end early …OT McKade Mettauer is having his left foot evaluated in the tent.'

Nick Bolton's recent injury issues for the Chiefs

Bolton, on the other hand, has had his fair share of injury issues as of late. In 2023, Bolton dealt with injuries to his left wrist and left arm, so him suffering an elbow injury is not what Chiefs fans want to hear.

Bolton played just eight games in the regular season for Kansas City but was able to play in all four postseason contests. He totaled 40 combined tackles in the playoff run, so he was a big part of the defensive unit.

It's early in training camp and there is still a month-plus until the 2024 NFL season begins. However, the Chiefs suffering so many injuries during camp is not what fans or the team is hoping for, especially to key pieces such as Nick Botlon and Kadarius Toney.