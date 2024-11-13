The Kansas City Chiefs received a mixed bag of injury updates on Wednesday regarding running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Andy Reid announced that Pacheco and pass-rusher Charles Omenihu will have their practice windows opened, though neither is expected to play this week.

“A gradual ramp-up,” Reid described, indicating that both players will return to practice in limited roles. Pacheco, who fractured his fibula during the Chiefs' Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, has been sidelined for several weeks. His gradual reintroduction to practice signals a positive trajectory but suggests that a return to game action remains a ways off.

Meanwhile, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has been out since Week 7 due to a hamstring injury sustained in the Chiefs’ win over the San Francisco 49ers, is anticipated to return for the Week 11 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Chiefs are “expecting” Smith-Schuster’s return, although he has not practiced since the injury, making his reintegration timeline more certain than that of Pacheco.

With these two offensive playmakers still in recovery, the Chiefs have relied on depth players to maintain offensive output, particularly at wide receiver. Their resilience has been evident throughout their undefeated start to the season. In a nail-biting finish last week against the Denver Broncos, Kansas City secured a 16-14 victory by blocking a late field goal attempt, underscoring the team’s strong defensive unit as well.

As Kansas City prepares for its highly anticipated matchup with the Bills, Pacheco’s and Smith-Schuster’s ongoing recoveries will be closely monitored. The Chiefs’ perfect 9-0 record places them atop the AFC standings, and the team’s ability to adapt in the absence of key players is a testament to the depth of talent and strong coaching leadership.

The gradual return of Pacheco and the anticipated Week 11 activation of Smith-Schuster are timely developments as the Chiefs approach the latter half of the season.