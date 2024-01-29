The Kansas City Chiefs show love to their defensive coordinator

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs prevailed over the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10. Led by Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs booked their trip to the Super Bowl and have now won the AFC for the fourth time in five years. Amid the celebrations, the Kansas City players were visibly seen wearing apparel with a graphic of their defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo.

The shirts were also captioned “In Spags we trust.”

According to safety Justin Reid, the Chiefs wore the Spagnuolo shirts to show the belief they had in their defensive coordinator.

“This is how much we believe in him,” Reid said, per The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala.

The Chiefs wore Steve Spagnuolo t-shirts "because this is how much we believe in him," safety Justin Reid said. pic.twitter.com/ZRr08lbVUs — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 29, 2024

Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs defense cause havoc vs. the Ravens

And on Sunday, the Chiefs defense looked formidable. Spagnuolo's defensive squad only allowed one touchdown the entire game, leaving the Ravens in a drought for most of the outing. In addition, the Chiefs defense forced three turnovers, one of which was a crucial interception on Lamar Jackson during the fourth quarter.

Reid himself finished with four tackles (three solo, one assisted) and a quarterback sack. Linebacker Drue Tranquill paced the defense with eight solo tackles. All in all, the team had four sacks against the Ravens.

On the offensive side, Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce while Isiah Pacheco added a rushing touchdown himself. Kansas City will now face the San Francisco 49ers on the biggest stage of them all, setting up a rematch since their previous Super Bowl clash in 2020.

Looking at the intensity and level of play that Steve Spagnuolo's squad showed against one of the NFL's best teams, Chiefs fans are surely excited for the final round knowing that the team is capable of being a well-oiled machine on both defense and offense.