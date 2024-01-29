Patrick Mahomes is simply him.

Another year means another AFC Championship for the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a bad year characterized by miscommunications, dropped passes, and unstrategic schematics. Andy Reid's squad got back into it with weapons like Isiah Pacheco, Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones among others. After a win over the Baltimore Ravens, they are headed to another Super Bowl. It is largely because of Patrick Mahomes' greatness that is unrivaled.

Patrick Mahomes is not new to breaking records. The Chiefs' offensive engine has been doing a lot of unfathomable things since Andy Reid got him as a starter. However, he is now putting up feats that greats like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Joe Montana have not done.

Mahomes has become the youngest quarterback in all of NFL history to win four conference championship games, per NFL on CBS. His chemistry with other members of this Chiefs team allowed him to thrive amid a lot of adversities. Andy Reid does put out schemes that are insanely good while weapons like Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco unravel their explosiveness. But, all of that stems from Mahomes' ability to alter games.

After toppling down Lamar Jackson's Ravens, a new Super Bowl matchup awaits him. Whether he faces Brock Purdy or Jared Goff in Las Vegas, Mahomes will surely put on a generational performance once again.

Patrick Mahomes dismantles the Ravens

Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, and the rest of the Ravens' defense were doing everything to not give the Chiefs any momentum. However, Mahomes still found a lot of ways for them to score in the AFC Championship game. He got sacked twice in this matchup but was still able to produce huge numbers.

At the end of the game, the Chiefs quarterback notched 30 completions out of 39 passing attempts. This got his team 241 passing yards and a touchdown. When the pocket got infiltrated by Ravens defenders, he displayed his great rushing ability. He had eight carries for 15 yards without any forced fumbles despite the opponents' pesky schematics.

Mahomes can only get better from here and he might even win his third Super Bowl by February.