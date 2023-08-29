Justyn Ross' long-awaited comeback from injury is no longer just a dream. The former Clemson star has officially made the Kansas City Chiefs 53-man roster, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, cementing himself as an emerging weapon for reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Ross immediately emerged as a fan favorite in Kansas City after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent the majority of his rookie season working with team medical personnel to regain full health after a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine and subsequent foot surgery marred a once-starring college career with the Tigers.

Ross participated in all of the Chiefs' offseason activities leading up to training camp, sparking optimism he was regaining his pre-injury form. The 23-year-old's eye-popping performance during preseason play essentially made his inclusion on the roster a formality. Ross had six catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns over the exhibition slate, proving himself not just fully healthy, but an improved route-runner with the size and hands to be an imminent threat in the red zone.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“It’ll mean everything to me [to make the team], just because of everything I’ve been through,” he said following Saturday's preseason finale, per The Athletic. “It’ll be a great accomplishment for me.”

Justyn Ross is firmly behind Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore in Kansas City's wide receiver pecking order, set to battle for targets and snaps with rookie second-round pick Rashee Rice, Richie James and Justin Watson.

Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs open 2023 by hosting the Detroit Lions on September 7th.