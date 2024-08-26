JuJu Smith-Schuster has had a rough go of it over the past year or so, as he signed with the New England Patriots over the 2023 offseason, only to struggle with injuries and poor play. Smith-Schuster ended up getting released by the Pats during training camp this year, but it didn't take long for one of his former teams in the Kansas City Chiefs to come calling.

Smith-Schuster played for the Chiefs in 2022, and he put up some strong numbers while helping them win the Super Bowl that year (78 REC, 933 YDS, 3 TD). After a rough stint with the Patriots, Smith-Schuster reunited with the Chiefs on Monday morning, as it was announced he had signed with the team for the upcoming campaign.

Chiefs shore up wide receiver depth with JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Chiefs made it a big goal of theirs to add to their wide receiver room over the offseason, but their depth is already getting tested, and the season hasn't even started yet. Marquise Brown suffered a shoulder injury in Kansas City's preseason opener that has thrown his Week 1 status in doubt, while Rashee Rice could pick up a suspension for his involvement in a high speed hit-and-run he was involved in over the offseason.

Smith-Schuster will provide KC's offense with a safety option who the team is familiar with. Smith-Schuster and Mahomes had a good rapport during the 2022 campaign, and while his role with the team may not be as big as it was during that season, he could emerge as a valuable secondary target if Brown and Rice end up having to miss time.

Given how Smith-Schuster enjoyed a successful stint with Kansas City previously, this is a shrewd move for both sides. The Chiefs shore up their wide receiver depth chart with a player who posted strong numbers with them before, while Smith-Schuster gets a chance to restore some of his value after he struggled with New England. And on a veterans minimum deal, there isn't much of a risk for KC by making this move.

Expectations shouldn't necessarily be high for Smith-Schuster given how poorly he played in 2023, but there are several reasons to believe he will be more productive for the Chiefs than he was with the Patriots. And while it certainly isn't the biggest move ever, this could end up being a sneaky good addition for Kansas City as they attempt to three-peat as Super Bowl champions in 2024.