No team in the NFL has the luxury of including a backup kicker on the final roster. Luckily for the Kansas City Chiefs, though, safety Justin Reid continues proving he can function as such in a pinch.

Reid, entering his second season as the defending Super Bowl champion's starting strong safety, once again moonlit as a kicker during his team's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Following a third-quarter touchdown pass from fourth-string quarterback Chris Oladokun to backup tight end Matt Bushman, Reid lined up at placekicker and easily split the uprights for an extra point.

Your safety could never… @JustinqReid takes the lead! 😤 pic.twitter.com/atnqZoCO1c — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2023

Enjoyable as it is for him, his teammates and Chiefs fans everywhere, Reid taking field goal and kickoff duties for Kansas City isn't some preseason gimmick entirely.

He was pressed into action as the Chiefs' primary kicker in their Week 1 thrashing of the Arizona Cardinals last season after Harrison Butker came down with an injury during pre-game warmups. Justin Reid went on to make one of his two extra-point attempts, and five of his seven kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

“I really had a ton of fun out there,” he said after the game. “It really threw me back to my high school days just getting out there and having fun. I always wanted it on tape, just so people knew that I really could kick. Well, it's up there now and I'm sure everyone's seen it.”

Reid's successful PAT loomed extremely large to the outcome of Saturday's game. Kansas City, resting many starters including Patrick Mahones and Travis Kelce, beat Cleveland 33-32, finishing preseason play 2-1.