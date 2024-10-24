The Kansas City Chiefs got some help after acquiring DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, but they also lost another receiver. The Chiefs announced that Skyy Moore has been placed on IR due to a core muscle injury, and he joins Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice as the other receivers who have been placed on injured reserve this season.

This season, Moore has only had three targets and didn't catch any of them. There was a good chance that his role may have increased with the injuries to Brown and Rice, but the earliest he can return now is Nov. 24 against the Carolina Panthers.

For now, Hopkins and Xavier Worthy will lead the receiving core for the Chiefs, which is not a bad duo to pass to if you're Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs get help at wide receiver with DeAndre Hopkins

With the Chiefs being down multiple receivers, it was no surprise that they went out and got DeAndre Hopkins. He isn't the same receiver that people have known him as, but he still has some of the best hands in the league, and Patrick Mahomes will get the most out of him.

When the trade was announced, Pat McAfee shared how he thinks Hopkins will help the Chiefs.

“You reach out to Hembo (Paul Hembekides), and you ask Hembo, ‘Is DeAndre Hopkins going to work out here?' And he goes, ‘Actually, there's some stats here that say everything that Patrick Mahomes needs, but hasn't had this year, which has led to a very slow start for Patrick Mahomes by his standards, Deandre Hopkins helps out with,'” McAfee said. “Zone coverage, he's quickly open, understands hot routes, and understands defense. Yards zero to 11, in the past, Mahomes has been very good, understand the defenses, gets the ball out quickly. DeAndre Hopkins eats in these, let alone what he's able to do downfield.”