The Kansas City Chiefs made a rare trade with their AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, grabbing defensive tackle Neil Farrell as the Chris Jones holdout continues.

“Intra-division trade: With Chris Jones still holding out, the Chiefs traded a sixth-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for DT Neil Farrell, per sources,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

While this Chief-Raiders trade is between two teams that will play each other twice and compete for the AFC crown this season, it is a deal that works out well for both teams.

For the Raiders, Farrell is a good player, but the team is deep at defensive tackle this season after adding both Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera in the NFL draft to an already deep position group. Getting a sixth-round pick for a player they likely would have cut makes sense.

As for the Chiefs, the Chris Jones holdout continues, and there is seemingly no end in sight. The four-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro DT wants a new deal, and the Chiefs are holding a hard line.

Farrell, a 2022 fourth-round pick of the Raiders isn’t nearly the dominant force that Jones — who had 15.5 sacks last season — is, but the young DT will immediately compete with Derrick Nnadi, Danny Shelton, and rookie sixth-round pick Keondre Coburn for playing time while Jones’ holdout continues.

Jones is currently in the last year of his $20 million per year deal. That makes him the eighth-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league by annual average value. He’d need to crest $24 million per season to get to No. 2 on that list after DTs like Quinnen Williams ($24 million) and Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million) signed new deals this offseason.

Currently, Aaron Donald is by far the highest-paid DT in the league, bringing in $31.6 million per season with the Los Angeles Rams.