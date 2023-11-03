As Chiefs prepare for international game with Dolphins, Travis Kelce gets asked if he is in love with Taylor Swift

It is the biggest off-the-field NFL story this season. The friendship/romance between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift has dominated the first half of the season. Fans have eaten up all videos and photos of the two conversing and canoodling, and interest in the relationship has reached international proportions.

The Chiefs are playing in Frankfort, Germany against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, and Kelce received questions about his relationship with the popular singer. One of the questioners asked the tight end if he is “in love” with Swift, and that brought about a quick reaction from social media.

Kelce answered nearly all of the questions with a smile, and he said that he most recently saw Swift “last week.” When the questioner persisted with her question about whether the All-Pro tight end is “in love” with Swift, Kelce kept his cool but did not provide details. “I'm going to keep my personal relationship personal,” Kelce said with a big grin.

While the Kelce-Swift relationship has been enjoyable for both football and music fans on social media, the game between the Chiefs and the Dolphins represents perhaps the biggest and most important regular-season game played outside the United States.

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and they are in first place in the AFC West with a 6-2 records. The Dolphins are in the same position in the AFC East, and they also have a 6-2 record. This game could be a possible preview of an AFC championship matchup.

It also features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes under center for the Chiefs and Tua Tagovailoa leading the Dolphins attack.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are 2-point favorites in this international game.