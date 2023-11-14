Chiefs coach Andy Reid is simply happy that pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City TE Travis Kelce have found each other.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is like the supportive dad to the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship. That much is clear after he reiterated how happy he is for the two.

During an appearance on the Sports Radio 810 WHB, Reid shared his true thoughts on the romance of the two high-profile celebrities. While some coaches would be concerned if their player deals with off-field distractions–which includes dating a highly popular musician that turns the attention of the whole world on him–Reid has no issue with Kelce going out with Swift, and the latter attending their games to support her beau.

For him, as long as they are happy, he's fine with it.

“I'm just glad he found somebody he likes and she found somebody she likes,” Reid said of the Swift-Kelce relationship.

"I'm just glad he found somebody he likes and she found somebody she likes" Andy Reid gives the Big Red stamp of approval on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship.

Of course this is not the first time Andy Reid gave his stamp of approval on Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift. After their win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7–during which Kelce made history and it was proven the pop star has a positive impact on her tight end boyfriend whenever she watches–the Chiefs head coach said that Swift can “stay all around she wants.”

Reid also joked before that he should be given credit for setting up Kelce and Swift, further highlighting that he loves the relationship of the new couple.

Thankfully for Reid and the Chiefs, Kelce and Swift are going stronger than ever. Because Kansas City has a bye week, Kelce went to Argentina to support Swift in her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires. After the show last Saturday, Swift was even caught on camera running to Kelce's arms and sharing a passionate kiss.