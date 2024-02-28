Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, the Kansas City Chiefs are making preparations for another dominant season this 2024. And for that to happen, the team needs to make sure their core players will be returning for another year. Presently, two key defensive cogs who'll enter free agency this season are L'Jarius Sneed and Chris Jones.
As of now, the Chiefs have already let Sneed know that the franchise tag is on the table. Still, Kansas City is hoping to work out a long-term deal with the cornerback before using the tag as a last resort.
On Jones' end, the team is focused on getting a new contract done for the defensive tackle, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
Both Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed have been very important to Kansas City these past few years. Chris Jones, in particular, has already cemented his name as a Chiefs great. A three-time Super Bowl champion, Jones tallied 10.5 sacks, 30 tackles (20 solo, 10 combined) and four passes defended this past 2023. Being a member of the Chiefs since his rookie year in 2016, Jones has garnered five Pro Bowl selections with the team.
Sneed, on the other hand, has also been putting his name in the Chiefs record books. Just like Jones, Sneed has been with Kansas City throughout his career. Drafted in 2020, the 27-year-old has two Super Bowls with the team. With 2023 totals of 78 tackles (60 solo, 18 combined), 14 passes defended and two interceptions, L'Jarius Sneed highlighted his recent season with a crucial endzone stop on Baltimore Ravens wideout Zay Flowers during the AFC Championship Game.
As the March 5 franchise tag deadline nears, the Chiefs have important decisions to make in the coming days.