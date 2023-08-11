The Kansas City Chiefs begin their preseason slate on Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints. The big question that fans have before these preseason battles center around whether or not they will the teams stars and how much action the starters will get. For the Chiefs, that involves quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and everyone has been wondering what this game will look like for him. Now, it appears that we have the answer to that question.

The plan for the Chiefs is to have each quarterback play one quarter against the Saints, according to an article from NBC. The rest of the Chiefs starters will also be featured for roughly one quarter. That is typically how the Chiefs do it, and Patrick Mahomes is excited to get back out on the field.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“It’s getting that first, I always say, that first hit,” Mahomes said in regards to playing on Sunday. “You want to get hit where it’s not too hard, but you can feel it. You go through a long offseason of working through the pocket and knowing that guys are rushing, but they can’t touch you. So, it’s just different when you get in the game and you’re able to get tackled and everything like that.”

The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champs and will begin to defend their crown on September 7th against the Detroit Lions in the first game of the NFL season. Before that, Kansas City has two more preseason games after they play the Saints, one against the Arizona Cardinals and one against the Cleveland Browns.