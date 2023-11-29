Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce nonchalantly reveals his nickname for his global superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Did Travis Kelce just nonchalantly reveal to the world his nickname for Taylor Swift? During the latest episode of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast as presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end called the global superstar girlfriend “Tay.”

You can find the sweet moment at around the 46-minute mark of the episode.

For context, Jason Kelce was congratulating his younger brother Travis Kelce for becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards, achieving the feat in just 154 games.

The Philadelphia Eagles center then pulled up the Chiefs' congratulatory Instagram post for Travis, which Taylor Swift “liked.”

“You might not care about records but you know who does, a 92 percent-er by the name of Taylor Swift,” said Jason. “That’s right. She liked an Instagram announcement from the Chiefs about you breaking this record.”

“Thanks, Tay,” Travis responded while smiling. “I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting.”

That was certainly a cute little moment that Chiefs fans and Swifties can gush about. It just came off the Chiefs' tight end so naturally, too. The Chiefs star does not mention his girlfriend as much, so this rather soft side is quite refreshing to see.

As for the record, Kelce set it during Kansas City's 31-17 Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. He also became the only player in Chiefs history to get to 11,000 yards.

The superstar couple has been balancing their relationship with their careers.

Of course, Travis is busy setting records and trying to defend his and the Chiefs' Super Bowl crown. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is still in the midst of her worldwide Eras Tour.