When the Kansas City Chiefs woke up Thursday to continue preparation for Super Bowl 57, it appeared all of the injury woes were behind cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Sneed suffered a concussion in the Chiefs’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game Jan. 29, but cleared concussion protocol Tuesday.

The good news for L’Jarius Sneed was short-lived, because the cornerback is on the team’s injury report with a different injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) was upgraded to a full participant in practice today. But CB L'Jarius Sneed was limited with a knee injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2023

It’s not known what the severity of the knee injury is, but the fact it’s serious enough to list Sneed on the report should be concerning for the Chiefs and their fans, especially considering how close it is to the Super Bowl. With the title being on the line, any team would want to have everyone available to play. The injury to Sneed really looms large, because Kansas City’s opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, have two good receivers (A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith) that are sure to see their share of opportunities. For this matchup, defensive backs are a necessity.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, not all news is bad on the injury front. Receivers Kadarius Toney and Juju Smith-Schuster, who were both nursing leg injuries, are full participants in practice and expected to be ready for the game. That news is music to the ears of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who would love to have a compliment of options to go with tight end Travis Kelce.

If Sneed misses the game, look for Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to pick up the assignments. A lot will depend on Friday’s report to see if Sneed will be available.